Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 68,645 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 3.1% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned 0.31% of Intuitive Surgical worth $571,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $558,807,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,845,000 after buying an additional 948,902 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after buying an additional 838,793 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,980,000 after buying an additional 552,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 50,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 312,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,202,000 after buying an additional 312,056 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $202,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,734. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,240 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,040. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $580.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $206.92 billion, a PE ratio of 90.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $568.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

