Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 378.38 ($4.80) and traded as low as GBX 370 ($4.69). Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller shares last traded at GBX 372 ($4.72), with a volume of 51,872 shares trading hands.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of £112.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 378.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 404.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mike Prentis bought 5,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of £19,869.85 ($25,199.56). Also, insider Bridget Guerin purchased 6,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 387 ($4.91) per share, for a total transaction of £24,841.53 ($31,504.79). Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Company Profile

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

