Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 1.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHDG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 40,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

PHDG opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $114 million, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.36. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.