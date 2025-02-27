Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11,765.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,731,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,566 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 885,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,964,000 after buying an additional 556,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,481.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 449,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,240,000 after acquiring an additional 421,042 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 673,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,145,000 after acquiring an additional 332,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,791,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $73.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $62.53 and a 1-year high of $75.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

