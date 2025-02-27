Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for February 27th (BBVA, CHKP, CRH, DNOW, EVTC, FCX, JELD, KRC, MGPI, NTNX)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, February 27th:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $255.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $235.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a negative rating to a neutral rating. Susquehanna currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $44.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was upgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. Lake Street Capital currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $97.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $77.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was upgraded by analysts at CL King from a neutral rating to a buy rating. CL King currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $185.00 price target on the stock.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $74.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $110.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $135.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.