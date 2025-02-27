Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ IRWD traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,062. The company has a market capitalization of $263.25 million, a PE ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 0.29. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 41,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $72,633.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 554,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,052.32. This trade represents a 6.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 139,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $244,752.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,715.84. This trade represents a 10.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,381 shares of company stock worth $338,591. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

