iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Bought by Bull Oak Capital LLC

Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 426.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,030 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust comprises about 3.7% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3,513.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 31,617 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 34.8% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 20.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 40.3% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $47.96 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.53.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

