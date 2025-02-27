iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Bull Oak Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Bull Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 30.5% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hassell Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IVV opened at $597.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $594.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $496.30 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $600.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $587.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

