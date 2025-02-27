iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Kovack Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $78,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IVV opened at $597.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $600.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $587.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

