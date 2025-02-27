iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 40,255.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,108,677 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.94% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $4,785,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $597.28 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $496.30 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $594.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $600.98 and a 200 day moving average of $587.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

