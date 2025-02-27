iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,855,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 6.4% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $676,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 183,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 103,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 70,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $68.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.22.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

