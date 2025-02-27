iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Up 452.4% in February

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a growth of 452.4% from the January 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SUSB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.92. 764,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,321. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.0877 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 904.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 167.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

