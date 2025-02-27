iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Up 452.4% in February

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a growth of 452.4% from the January 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of SUSB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.92. 764,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,321. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.0877 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.