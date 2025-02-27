iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBNGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 8,511 shares.The stock last traded at $198.69 and had previously closed at $199.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBN. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,032,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,654,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 17,934 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,392,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

