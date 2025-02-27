iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 19,600.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,425,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:EEMA traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average of $74.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52-week low of $65.64 and a 52-week high of $82.13.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.0001 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

