iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,791 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $20,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $93.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.27.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

