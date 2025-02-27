iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Boosted by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,654 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $28,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Wit LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.60 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.34.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.