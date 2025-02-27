iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 32,116.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478,528 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $154,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,394,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,652,000 after purchasing an additional 52,616 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,605,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,120,000 after buying an additional 77,537 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,147,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 996,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,132,000 after acquiring an additional 796,000 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 790,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,807,000 after acquiring an additional 43,432 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $326.40 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $271.54 and a fifty-two week high of $337.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.