iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Lifted by Motiv8 Investments LLC

Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,672,147,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,740,000 after purchasing an additional 199,487 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,729,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,486,498,000 after purchasing an additional 243,160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after buying an additional 1,446,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,878,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,843,000 after buying an additional 41,923 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $215.68 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $191.34 and a one year high of $244.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.86 and a 200-day moving average of $223.84. The company has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

