iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Position Reduced by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 260,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 46,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after acquiring an additional 174,501 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

