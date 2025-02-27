J Mariner Kemper Sells 3,500 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $380,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,347 shares in the company, valued at $36,313,427.67. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $3,036,285.00.

UMB Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $108.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.72 and its 200 day moving average is $112.00. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $129.94.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UMBF. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on UMB Financial from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,762,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,507 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in UMB Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,021,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,122,000 after buying an additional 102,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,139,000 after buying an additional 21,091 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 949,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,822,000 after buying an additional 24,799 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 403.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,114,000 after acquiring an additional 694,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

