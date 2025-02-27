Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21, Zacks reports. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $469.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.47 million. Jack in the Box updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.050-5.450 EPS.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:JACK traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 221,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.56. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $76.56.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is -90.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JACK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $68,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,343.80. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,190 shares of company stock valued at $92,961 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

