James Kao Purchases 5,960 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) Director James Kao acquired 5,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $102,750.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 557,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,616,868.52. This represents a 1.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
James Kao also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 21st, James Kao acquired 3,352 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $58,023.12.
RBB Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:RBB opened at $17.58 on Thursday. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $311.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75.
RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBB. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th.
View Our Latest Analysis on RBB
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBB. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.
About RBB Bancorp
RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
