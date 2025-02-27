James Kao Purchases 5,960 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) Director James Kao acquired 5,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $102,750.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 557,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,616,868.52. This represents a 1.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, February 21st, James Kao acquired 3,352 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $58,023.12.

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $17.58 on Thursday. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $311.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBB. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBB. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

