Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

JHG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 0.2 %

JHG stock opened at $41.98 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $41.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,525,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,989,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,247,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,781 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 350.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,062,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,463,000 after purchasing an additional 827,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,981,000 after buying an additional 537,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.