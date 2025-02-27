Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13, Zacks reports. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 3.16. Janux Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $71.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.95.

In other news, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $1,404,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,196,264.26. This represents a 10.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $140,994.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,658.31. The trade was a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,582,515 over the last ninety days. 29.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.90.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

