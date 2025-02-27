Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.44.

JSPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

JSPR opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Jasper Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $31.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $251,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 584,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 59,642 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 320.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC raised its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 82.7% in the third quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 399,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 180,852 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

