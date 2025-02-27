Joan S. Hooper Sells 2,322 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $215,713.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,860.40. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Itron Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of Itron stock opened at $107.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.85. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.13 and a 1 year high of $124.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $64,615,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,534,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,486,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,619,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 611.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 282,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after purchasing an additional 243,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

