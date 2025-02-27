Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 24.98% from the stock’s previous close.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

JOBY opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.33. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 6,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $50,260.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,170.70. This represents a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,005 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $45,938.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,036.40. The trade was a 9.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,018,699 shares of company stock worth $8,628,124 in the last 90 days. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toyota Motor Corp purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,259,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 55,032,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,412,000 after buying an additional 2,281,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,760,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,163,000 after buying an additional 6,388,232 shares during the period. Uber Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $207,842,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,208,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,015,000 after acquiring an additional 817,638 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

