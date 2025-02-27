Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JLL opened at $270.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.74. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $171.45 and a 12-month high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

