JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading Up 1.4% – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares rose 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $263.64 and last traded at $262.31. Approximately 3,047,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 9,224,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.79.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.49 and a 200 day moving average of $236.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $2,069,000. XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 28,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,329,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

