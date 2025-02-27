JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.99 and last traded at $46.10, with a volume of 1622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 1,686.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 124,684 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 193,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 19,938 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,307,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

