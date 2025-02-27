Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Issues Earnings Results

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 13.40 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Jupiter Fund Management had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%.

Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance

Shares of JUP traded down GBX 5.30 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 75.30 ($0.95). 3,634,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,501. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of GBX 73.40 ($0.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 93.95 ($1.19). The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 81.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 82.70. The company has a market cap of £385.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 92 ($1.17) to GBX 80 ($1.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jupiter Fund Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 89 ($1.13).

Insider Activity at Jupiter Fund Management

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider James Macpherson purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,900 ($31,578.95). 25.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.