K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires New Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4,844.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 91.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CarMax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $10,031,502.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,123,292.92. This represents a 39.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,199.66. This trade represents a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,467 shares of company stock worth $21,915,445. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $82.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average is $80.27. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.83 and a 1 year high of $91.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

