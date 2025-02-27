K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Lowers Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 2,311.0% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $38.26 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.65.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.399 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SU shares. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Desjardins upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

