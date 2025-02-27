K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.0% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 331,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,964,000 after acquiring an additional 176,552 shares during the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% in the third quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.6% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY opened at $915.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $808.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $848.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $868.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $711.40 and a one year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.24%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,000.28.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

