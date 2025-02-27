Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kainos Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KNNNF remained flat at $9.74 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $16.41.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Kainos Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.