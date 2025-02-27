Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2025

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kainos Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KNNNF remained flat at $9.74 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $16.41.

Kainos Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.