Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, a growth of 2,002.5% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Kamada stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.03. 36,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.80 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

