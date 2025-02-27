Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at HC Wainwright

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.29 million. On average, analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 43,856 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,775,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 792,283 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 26.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 369,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 76,510 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 748,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 543,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

