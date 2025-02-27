Keen Vision Acquisition Extends Business Combination Period; CPKC Announces New Share Repurchase Initiative

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: KVACU) disclosed in a Form 8-K filing dated February 24, 2025 that it issued an unsecured promissory note for an aggregate principal amount of $200,000 to its initial public offering sponsor, KVC Sponsor LLC. In connection with the transaction, the Sponsor deposited the funds into the Company’s trust account to extend the period available for completing a business combination. The Note, which bears no interest and matures upon the closing of a business combination, is convertible into units—each comprising one ordinary share and one redeemable warrant—at a conversion price of $10.00 per unit.

In a related development included as an exhibit to the filing, Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) has accepted its notice of intention to implement a normal course issuer bid (NCIB) for the repurchase and cancellation of up to approximately 37.3 million common shares—about four percent of its issued and outstanding shares as of February 18, 2025. The repurchase program is scheduled to commence on March 3, 2025, and continue until March 2, 2026. CPKC President and CEO Keith Creel was quoted as saying that the move follows efforts to strengthen the balance sheet and reduce leverage after the transformative combination of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern. The company anticipates that the share buyback will be executed through multiple trading venues in accordance with applicable securities laws and exchange regulations.

The filings detail specific terms for the securities offered by Keen Vision Acquisition, which include:• Units issued at the initial public offering consisting of one ordinary share and one redeemable warrant to acquire one additional ordinary share.• Ordinary shares with a par value of $0.0001.• Warrants exercisable for one ordinary share at an exercise price of $11.50.

By extending its business combination period to March 27, 2025, Keen Vision Acquisition aims to secure additional time to complete its strategic transaction. Meanwhile, CPKC’s initiative underscores its commitment to returning capital to shareholders via disciplined share repurchases as part of its broader balance sheet strengthening and growth strategy.

Both announcements were made public on February 24–27, 2025, marking significant steps for each company as they pursue distinct paths to enhance value for their respective stakeholders.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Keen Vision Acquisition’s 8K filing here.

