Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KEYS. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.33.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $160.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.94.

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 4,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $758,511.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,113.04. This trade represents a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,118 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,891. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 76.6% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

