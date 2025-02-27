Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.160-1.160 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $625.0 million-$625.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $652.3 million. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.200-5.300 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

NYSE KTB opened at $68.57 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.15.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.07 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.85%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

