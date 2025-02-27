Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at Barclays

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

KTB stock opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $96.80.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 8,078.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 28,273 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 24.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 242.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth $2,016,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.