Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09, Zacks reports. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.96. 2,595,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,176. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.62 and a beta of 1.10. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $35.66.

In related news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 19,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $585,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,630. The trade was a 27.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $106,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,497.11. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,856 over the last three months. 2.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KTOS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

