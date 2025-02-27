Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APP. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 10.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,820,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,009 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 622.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,893,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,462,000 after buying an additional 6,801,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AppLovin by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,406,000 after buying an additional 428,419 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 5,421.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,084,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,520 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 12.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,946,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,418,000 after acquiring an additional 449,241 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APP opened at $331.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.75. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $525.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.30.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. Research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Herald Y. Chen sold 400 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.16, for a total value of $146,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,032,757.84. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total value of $18,999,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,914,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,527,667.32. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,372 shares of company stock worth $92,519,099. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.18.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

