Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Strategent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $201.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.17 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.93 and a 200-day moving average of $198.48. The company has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

