Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TM. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TM stock opened at $181.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.12. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $159.04 and a 1-year high of $255.23. The company has a market cap of $244.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TM. Macquarie raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CLSA cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

