Leonardo Basola Sells 14,228 Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) CFO Leonardo Basola sold 14,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $160,349.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,768.77. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Spire Global Stock Down 1.8 %
Spire Global stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $268.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.27. Spire Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $21.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35.
Institutional Trading of Spire Global
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Spire Global by 869,900.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spire Global by 15.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on Spire Global
About Spire Global
Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Spire Global
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.