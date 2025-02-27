Leonardo Basola Sells 14,228 Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) CFO Leonardo Basola sold 14,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $160,349.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,768.77. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Spire Global Stock Down 1.8 %

Spire Global stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $268.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.27. Spire Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $21.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Spire Global by 869,900.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spire Global by 15.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Spire Global from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Spire Global from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Spire Global from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

