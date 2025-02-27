Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LNF. National Bank Financial raised shares of Leon’s Furniture to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.50.

Shares of TSE LNF opened at C$24.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.14. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.82. Leon’s Furniture has a 52-week low of C$20.27 and a 52-week high of C$30.64.

In other Leon’s Furniture news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.15, for a total transaction of C$183,043.70. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leon’s Furniture Ltd is a Canada-based retailer which is involved in the sale of home furnishing, mattresses, appliances, and electronics. The firm is also the country’s commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It generates maximum revenue from sales of goods by corporate stores.

