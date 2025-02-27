Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.31, Zacks reports. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LBRDA stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.97. 40,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,217. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LBRDA. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $9,967,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,447,313.44. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

