LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Zacks reports. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. LifeStance Health Group updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $7.72. 2,945,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,145. LifeStance Health Group has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LFST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

