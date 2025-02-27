Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $303.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Dynamics from $276.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.71.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GD opened at $248.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.71 and its 200-day moving average is $281.65. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $239.87 and a 12 month high of $316.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.64%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $459,201.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,224. This represents a 13.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

